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How Russia Could Defeat NATO And Launch The Great Reset With Only One Nuke - Greg Reese - 051122
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200 views • May 12, 2022
Thanks to Greg Reese for making this video that I'm sharing from banned.video
The following is his description and link to original video.
The United States declared victory over the Japanese with two nuclear attacks, here is how Russia could defeat America with one.
https://banned.video/watch?id=627bcff158658d68f3404d01
The following is his description and link to original video.
The United States declared victory over the Japanese with two nuclear attacks, here is how Russia could defeat America with one.
https://banned.video/watch?id=627bcff158658d68f3404d01
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