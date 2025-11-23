BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SDA Group Sends Open Letter to GC Asking To Sever Ties With United Nations. Dark Day SDA Protestants
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
38 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 1 day ago

SDA Group Sends Open Letter to GC Asking Them To Sever Ties With The United Nations. In 1985, Neal Wilson announced at the GC Session in New Orleans that the Seventh-day Adventist church had sought and was granted formal alliance with the United Nations (UN). There was no input or discussion from the delegates on this matter, they were just informed that our church was now an NGO of the United Nations. And that was that. In our opinion, this alliance has resulted in numerous negative consequences to the Seventh-day Adventist Church, including the SDA church incorporating UN initiatives in their ADCOM statements. These initiatives arise from a non-Christian (humanistic) worldview, placing them in tension with our Biblical and Spirit of Prophecy values. This unequal yoke with the United Nations was ‘sold’ under the rubric that NGO status would give the SDA Church a voice in geopolitical matters, and improve religious liberty. The reality is that the Seventh-day Adventist Church has been negatively influenced by their secular ideology, not the other way around. There is also a neo-pagan aspect to the United Nations which we cover below.


Ellen White, Sunday Laws, & 42 States. Washington DC To Washington State. East To West. Elisha. SDA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zKfxR7CBoA


Eleven injured after grizzly bear attacks schoolchildren and teachers in Canada. Two critically hurt after attack on walking trail in British Columbia as police and conservation officers search for bear. Eleven people were injured, two of them critically, when a grizzly bear attacked a group of schoolchildren and teachers on a walking trail in British Columbia, Canada.


China, Russia generals pledge deeper military ties, eye missile defence cooperation. Zhang Youxia and Russian counterpart discuss collaboration ‘blueprint’ in Moscow as US pushes Golden Dome, nuclear weapons testing


#SDA

#UnitedNations

#DarkDay


#Noon

#SDAChurch

#Adventist

#SDASermon


#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelMessage


Trump Repeats False Claim That Biden Planted FBI Agents at Jan. 6 Insurrection


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
sdaunited nationsbible prophecyseventh day adventistspirit of prophecychurch and stateellen whitesda gcdark day prophecysda unbear attack canadachina russia military ties
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy