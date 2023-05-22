Create New Account
Former Premier Li Keqiang told in front of the camera in 2020 that more than half of the country's population lives in extreme poverty with an income of 1,000 RMB, equivalent to 120-150 USD/month
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday
0520 American Patriots and the New Chinese United Against the CCP

前总理李克强在 2020 年对着镜头说，国家有超过一半的人口生活在极端贫困中，收入1000元人民币，相当于120-150元美元/月。

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
