A Non-cybernetic Man

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They are now implanting computer chips in people's brains to control different functions... and some people are alright with that ... but now they are using graphene particles in vaccinations that create nanobots and computer circuits and 5G radio circuits in the bloodstream of unknowing participants in order to someday create hybrid transhuman robots to serve the psychotic elite playing God ... People are not alright with that ...