'Progressive' & Regressive

Threatened By Christianity* It’s not complicated; Roe v. Wade is bad law.* Lib activists threaten Supreme Court justices.* These ‘activist’ attacks will continue.* It is illegal to intimidate church-goers.* The left is trying to re-write basic biology.* Christianity has always been a force for human rights — and a target of libs.* The left hates any religion that puts God before gubment.Redpills:“So, maybe you’re starting to think this isn’t actually about Roe. Maybe it’s about something more than that. Maybe it’s about something much darker than that.”“It’s about displacing God as the great decider. Democrats now reserve the right to rewrite biology, which is to say dominion over nature. Now they’re in charge.”“It’s about attacking Christianity because Christianity stands in their way.”“Modern liberals hate Christianity, not because it’s repressive, but because they are. Any religion that puts God before government is by definition a threat to their power. Most offensive of all, Christianity specifically rejects their most cherished dogma, which is racial hierarchy. The Christian message is the opposite of the equity agenda.”“Undermining Christianity is the central project of the left because it stands in their way.”The full version of this segment is linked below.Tucker Carlson Tonight | 9 May 2022