Unsettling 150 Year Cold in the Warmest Year Ever (912)

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With the Arctic blast of early November 2019 being officially put into record, lets look back at the thousand or so all time cold records smashing and eclipsing the oldest records we have in the US and Canada. Even the Washington Post calling the event unprecedented coldest earliest ever recorded for this early in the year, which says a lot about how intense this event was. The UK and Nordic countries also setting dozens of all time cold records with record snow accumulations as well. Question, how do you think this will affect food pricing in the future?
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***Today's Story Links***
Cold snap of historic proportions hits East Coast, over 300 records fall https://www.washingtonpost.com/weathe...
(Unofficial) Record-breaking temperature across the USA http://coolwx.com/record/usamovie.wee...
(Unofficial) Record-breaking temperature across Europe
http://coolwx.com/record/europemovie....
US Map frozen and new cold records https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EJQ2zyLUY...
Weather gif and model runs for temperature https://twitter.com/RyanMaue
Temperature departure from normal https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EJLlTzWXk...
Cold front clouds https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EIysSdXX0...
RESEARCH: ACCUMULATED WINTER SEASON SEVERITY INDEX (AWSSI) https://mrcc.illinois.edu/research/aw...
Laurentide Ice Sheet Baffin Island QUATERNARY GEOLOGY OF BLUEGOOSE PRAIRIE, BAFFIN ISLAND, NUNAVUT https://core.ac.uk/download/pdf/56376...
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