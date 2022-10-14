Moderna CEO Announces New mRNA Shot to Treat Heart Muscle After a Heart Attack

You couldn't make this shit up!!! Create the problem. Offer the solution
Bancel: "We are now in a super exciting program where we inject mRNA in people's heart after a heart attack to grow back new blood vessels and re-vascularize the heart"
Reporter: "The irony of COVID is that is really has in some ways allowed you to go and develop these other areas because of the revenues that came through the door."
Bancel: "You're 100% right"
Mirrored -
MatrixMav
