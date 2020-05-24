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Episode 6 (del 1) af Mig og min VINO ven - Loire
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0 view • May 24, 2020
I denne Episode 6 smager vi på Loire vine. En rosé og fem rødvine. Alle sammen biodynamiske vine lavet på cabernet franc. I denne del 1 introducerer vi dig for Torben som ejer Pedersbæk Vin & gastronomi. Han importerer vin til restauranter og dermed er vinen meget egnet til mad. Se del 1 og mød nogle spændende og sjældne vine.
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