The Republican Nominee in 2022 Arizona Gubernatorial Election Kari Lake Says 'Absolute Not' to Covid Jab Mandate for Children to Attend Gov Ed

https://gnews.org/articles/499790
Summary：10/20/2022 Republican nominee of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election Kari Lake said “Absolutely not!” when asked “Should we force children to get the CCPvirus jab as a condition of attending Gov Ed?”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.