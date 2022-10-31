The Republican Nominee in 2022 Arizona Gubernatorial Election Kari Lake Says 'Absolute Not' to Covid Jab Mandate for Children to Attend Gov Ed

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https://gnews.org/articles/499790
Summary：10/20/2022 Republican nominee of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election Kari Lake said “Absolutely not!” when asked “Should we force children to get the CCPvirus jab as a condition of attending Gov Ed?”