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The Worlds Most Efficient Generator [witts.ws]
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53 views • September 26, 2020
http://www.witts.ws - World Improvement Through The Spirit Ministries.
This video explicitly shows the self-running capability of the early-model delay line motor generators. It is showing a delay line generator motor that starts with a pack of 9 volt batteries in series, and after connecting the capacitor in parallel with the battery pack, shows the batteries completely removed, and the motor loaded down to create a drag, incontrovertibly showing both electrical and mechanical power simultaneously generated by the already self-running motor.
The batteries are disconnected totally so that the delay line generator motor is self-generating, self-turning as well as supplying electricity to the fluorescent tubes.
The device is over 23 years old and as such provided the basis for higher output more sophisticated devices such as the - Self Running 900 Watt Fuelless Electrical Generator.
There is no harmful radiation and it is converting zero point energy with no external power source needed after starting!
THE WORLD NEEDS THESE SOLUTIONS - OPPORTUNITIES TO HELP - See http://www.witts.ws/faq for more information about WITTS, and contact us there to schedule a consultation.
This video explicitly shows the self-running capability of the early-model delay line motor generators. It is showing a delay line generator motor that starts with a pack of 9 volt batteries in series, and after connecting the capacitor in parallel with the battery pack, shows the batteries completely removed, and the motor loaded down to create a drag, incontrovertibly showing both electrical and mechanical power simultaneously generated by the already self-running motor.
The batteries are disconnected totally so that the delay line generator motor is self-generating, self-turning as well as supplying electricity to the fluorescent tubes.
The device is over 23 years old and as such provided the basis for higher output more sophisticated devices such as the - Self Running 900 Watt Fuelless Electrical Generator.
There is no harmful radiation and it is converting zero point energy with no external power source needed after starting!
THE WORLD NEEDS THESE SOLUTIONS - OPPORTUNITIES TO HELP - See http://www.witts.ws/faq for more information about WITTS, and contact us there to schedule a consultation.
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