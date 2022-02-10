© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Local Wakaminenga Government Structure
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • February 10, 2022
Details on how the Local Government of Hapu and Wakaminenga works towards the People Framing Laws, Dispensing Justice, Regulating Trade and Preserving Peace and Good Order in the Local community. A Government Structure Of the people, By the people and For the people.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.