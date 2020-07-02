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Father of teen killed in Seattle’s CHOP has heartbreaking plea to the public
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6 views • July 02, 2020
If you missed FOX's Hannity. I'm sharing everywhere not just on Brighteon. Black Lives Don't seem to matter to BLM. This is proof they have an obvious agenda to destroy America and our history to create a socialist nation by creating CHAZ/CHOP. They are a controlled Socialist group funded by Soros and the DNC to destabilize the United States. Soros admits this is what he does and he is proud of it. I uploaded a interview of Soros admitting to this. He is smug and happy about his destruction. He should be in prison for deliberately destroying economies and crimes against humanity. He admits he doesn't care about the social impact his actions have on a people.
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