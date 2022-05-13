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Video of boy greeting Russian forces goes viral
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166 views • May 13, 2022
Video of boy greeting Russian forces goes viral
A video of an 8-year-old boy eagerly rushing to wave at Russian troops as they pass by his home has gone viral on Russian social media. Alyosha, from the Belgorod Region, can be seen running onto the road to greet tanks as they pass, wearing a miniature tankman’s helmet.
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
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A video of an 8-year-old boy eagerly rushing to wave at Russian troops as they pass by his home has gone viral on Russian social media. Alyosha, from the Belgorod Region, can be seen running onto the road to greet tanks as they pass, wearing a miniature tankman’s helmet.
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow RT on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow RT on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow RT on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/RT_com
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