Maria Zeee-They've Made Something Worse Than mRNA ft. Dr. Jessica Rose

Daily Pulse Ep 137 | Dr. Jessica Rose is sounding the alarm on a recent published study by a Bill Gates-backed group. She warns they are expanding on the dangerous mRNA technology, creating a new version of the mod mRNA-LNP experimental tech by adding in genes that encode a platform for nanoparticle construction.