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NEW YORK; TRESPASS ALL POLICE, HEALTH INSPECTORS, AND EDICT POLICE; ASK "WHERE IS YOUR WARRANT ? "; TELL THEM THEY ARE TRESPASSING AND TO LEAVE; SUE THE COUNTY & CITY FOR TRESPASS
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64 views • December 03, 2020
UNCONSTITUTIONAL EDICT POLICE HAD NO WARRANT
BUSINESS OWNERS ASKED FOR THE WARRANT; AND WHEN THEY HAD NONE; THE BUSINESS OWNERS TRESPASSED GOVERNMENT AND KICKED THEM OUT OF THE BUSINESS
BUSINESS OWNERS ASKED FOR THE WARRANT; AND WHEN THEY HAD NONE; THE BUSINESS OWNERS TRESPASSED GOVERNMENT AND KICKED THEM OUT OF THE BUSINESS
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