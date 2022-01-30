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TERRIFIED: OTTAWA SHUTS OFF LIVE STREAM FOOTAGE OF TRAFFIC CAMERAS AND REPLACES IT WITH OLD FOOTAGE
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290 views • January 30, 2022
Every action the Psychotic Controllers do to conceal & manipulate, simply exposes their desperation and fear, resulting in increasing the awakening of those that were not quite on the ball.
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Mirrored Source: HerbalGurl
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Mirrored Source: HerbalGurl
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