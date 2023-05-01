https://gettr.com/post/p2foecy99d8
中共在美国的渗透已经持续了数十年！中共的秘密警察站几乎遍布了美国的各个主要城市。
The Chinese Communist Party's infiltration into America has been going on for decades! The CCP's secret police stations are located in almost every major city in the United States.
@DaveRobbins @VinceStegall @DougNorvell
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #Endtimeshow #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
