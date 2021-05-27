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Triphala - An Ayurvedic Remedy for Gut Disorders
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14 views • May 27, 2021
https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com
WELCOME TO EAST-WEST HERBAL APOTHECARY
Triphala is an Ayurvedic remedy consisting of the following three small medicinal fruits:
1. Amla (Emblica officinalis, or Indian gooseberry)
2. Bibhitaki (Terminalia bellirica)
3. Haritaki (Terminalia chebula)
Test-tube and animal studies show that triphala may reduce inflammation caused by arthritis, as well as prevent or limit the growth of certain types of cancer.
It may also function as a natural laxative, reducing constipation, abdominal pain, and flatulence while improving the frequency and consistency of bowel movements in people with gut disorders
To learn more, please visit: https://eastwestherbal.com
East-West Herbal Apothecary offers a wide selection of the finest Ethnoherbs, Nootropics, Culinary spices, International Coffees and Teas as well as other natural products to assist you with a variety of health needs. Our amazing herbal solutions can be transformative for your life.
East West Herbal - Map: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Map
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East-West Herbal Apothecary 3028 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216 Phone: 615 730 8953
WELCOME TO EAST-WEST HERBAL APOTHECARY
Triphala is an Ayurvedic remedy consisting of the following three small medicinal fruits:
1. Amla (Emblica officinalis, or Indian gooseberry)
2. Bibhitaki (Terminalia bellirica)
3. Haritaki (Terminalia chebula)
Test-tube and animal studies show that triphala may reduce inflammation caused by arthritis, as well as prevent or limit the growth of certain types of cancer.
It may also function as a natural laxative, reducing constipation, abdominal pain, and flatulence while improving the frequency and consistency of bowel movements in people with gut disorders
To learn more, please visit: https://eastwestherbal.com
East-West Herbal Apothecary offers a wide selection of the finest Ethnoherbs, Nootropics, Culinary spices, International Coffees and Teas as well as other natural products to assist you with a variety of health needs. Our amazing herbal solutions can be transformative for your life.
East West Herbal - Map: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Map
East West Herbal - Instagram: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Instagram
East West Herbal - Pinterest: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Pinterest
For more videos, please visit our YouTube playlist here: www.eastwestherbalapothecary.com/YouTube-Playlist
Please Subscribe & Don't Forget to Ring the Bell Icon!
East-West Herbal Apothecary 3028 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216 Phone: 615 730 8953
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