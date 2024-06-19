6/19/24 Biden's J6 Rod Of Iron Moonie Fedsurrectionists! BioMADE, ProduceMAXX

6/19/24: The Fedsurrection had help from Joe Biden's long time ally- The Unification Church, Rod of Iron Ministries- decades long $$ relationship! Meanwhile, BioMADE, funded by the DOD, plans to use US Military as lab rats for biosyn tumor cell "meat"! As the draft rolls out through Johnson's criminal Congress and Victor Orban warns NATO/US plan to roll out WW3 in three months time before the USA Election!





More information on Urine Therapy:

https://urinetherapy.com/



Moonies: Fedsurrection:

https://www.dcreport.org/2021/08/04/good-way-to-die-the-moonies-and-the-jan-6-insurrection/





Biden Crime Family association with Moonies start at 28 minutes:

https://www.brighteon.com/d6ef63df-be6a-447f-bf6f-5eec613a84e0





Inside the Bizarre and Dangerous Rod of Iron Ministries:

https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/rod-of-iron-ministry-jan-6-sean-moon-moonie-1398447/





https://friendsofjustice.blog/2012/09/04/the-rev-sun-myung-moons-american-friends/





https://www.theguardian.com/world/2004/jun/24/usa.religion





https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-health-southkorea-masswedding-idUSKBN2010TJ/





ProduceMAXX: Chlorine dumped on Veggies:

https://krystenskitchen.substack.com/p/what-stores-are-spraying-produce?utm_campaign=email-post&r=jkgsn&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email





BioMADE funded by DoD/DARPA: To use military as lab rats for mrna biosyn "meat":

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/dod-funding-research-fake-meat-rations-soldiers-military-readiness/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20240618





Flowers For Algernon: Jabs Cause Dementia:

https://www.infowars.com/posts/doctors-shocked-covid-vaccines-make-people-retarded-study/





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!



