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Whistleblower Dr John Virapen on Big Pharma
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16 views • June 27, 2020
From YT : august, 16 2015
Indigo Sun : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTDzqEd0K2MisnZsgwmv5KQ
ALL LEGAL RIGHTS ARE OWNS BY THIRD PARTIES. THIS VIDEO IS SHOWN HERE ONLY FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES. LES DROITS D'AUTEURS APPARTIENNENT À DES TIERS. VIDÉO MISE EN LIGNE ICI UNIQUEMENT À DES FINS ÉDUCATIVES.
Big Pharma whistleblower Dr. John Virapen, author of Side Effects: Death. Confessions of a Pharma-Insider, admitted in this book that he “bribed a Swedish professor to enhance the registration of Prozac in Sweden.” Virapen worked for 35 years in the pharmaceutical industry internationally (most notably as general manager of Eli Lilly and Company in Sweden) where he was responsible for the marketing of several Big Pharma drugs (all of them with side effects). He exposes how Big Pharma invests more than $50,000 per physician per year to entice them to prescribe their products, how more than 75% of leading scientists in the field of medicine are “paid for”, and how illnesses are invented by the pharmaceutical industry to increase profit.
Indigo Sun : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTDzqEd0K2MisnZsgwmv5KQ
ALL LEGAL RIGHTS ARE OWNS BY THIRD PARTIES. THIS VIDEO IS SHOWN HERE ONLY FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES. LES DROITS D'AUTEURS APPARTIENNENT À DES TIERS. VIDÉO MISE EN LIGNE ICI UNIQUEMENT À DES FINS ÉDUCATIVES.
Big Pharma whistleblower Dr. John Virapen, author of Side Effects: Death. Confessions of a Pharma-Insider, admitted in this book that he “bribed a Swedish professor to enhance the registration of Prozac in Sweden.” Virapen worked for 35 years in the pharmaceutical industry internationally (most notably as general manager of Eli Lilly and Company in Sweden) where he was responsible for the marketing of several Big Pharma drugs (all of them with side effects). He exposes how Big Pharma invests more than $50,000 per physician per year to entice them to prescribe their products, how more than 75% of leading scientists in the field of medicine are “paid for”, and how illnesses are invented by the pharmaceutical industry to increase profit.
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