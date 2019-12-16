ABE AND THE ALIENS

c.2002 – Mike Caraway



1) The aliens came to see Abe, thru their brightly-colored hole in the sky,

They said, “Hey, buddy, we can help you evolve

into an upper-level kind of a guy,

We seeded the earth with humans so long ago,

now we’re returnin to find out why

Your minds are so low that you don’t even know

how to cut into the cosmic pie”.

Abe said, “Hey now, wait a minute, boys, no one takes the place of the Most High,

He put me on the earth to serve His own purpose,

with butterflies and love in my eyes”.



CHORUS: Abe and the aliens, to fly,

Abe and the aliens, or die,

Abe and the aliens, to fly,

Abe and the aliens, or die,



2) The aliens said, “We can solve all your problems with our technology,

We’ll show you what to do and how to do it,

and sell you peace and prosperity,

But first we need to kidnap a human or two,

maybe eat some of them ritually,

Have cattle mutilations, sex experimentation,

and run bases under your land and sea”.

Abe said, “Hey you ain’t smart enough, boys, to know the God who spoke my heart

free,

When Jesus paid the price to make sure beings like you

don’t control the life of people like me”.



CHORUS



3) The aliens said, “We control all your weapons, your leaders, and your mind,

If you resist our scalar sky-ground frequency gun

will unwind your vibration down to slime,

We manipulated history to show ourselves off

as the benefactors of mankind,

We have your children waitin on our salvation

and wantin to fly on our airline”.

Abe said, “Looks like I’m surrounded, boys, but His promises arrive on time,

And the livin God is throwin you into the pit

out of which you won’t be able to climb”.



CHORUS



4) The aliens said, “You’ll be good, and your consciousness will be filled with light,

If you trust your mother nature and the universal mind

and the wonders we work out in your sight,

It’s that old time religion your space brothers are givin you,

so come on, don’t be so uptight,

On the other side of death we’ll see you’re reincarnated

to a proud being with glory so bright”.

Abe said, “Sounds like that old time lie, boys, when that snake tried to sell what ain’t

right,

So get out of here, my resurrection is near,

that God is bringing by His strength and His might”.



CHORUS