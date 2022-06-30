Criminalizing American Politics

Stalinist Committee Strikes Again

* [Bidan] is too busy rounding up his opponents.

* Even Stalinists knew show trials were absurd.

* Dems are rounding up political dissidents.





Targeting ‘Domestic Terrorists’, ‘Insurrectionists’

* Energy prices, which are the key to any economy, have skyrocketed. That’s happened on purpose. This administration has done that — with its sanctions against Russia and its emphasis on ‘green energy’. As a result of those two factors, you’re seeing the biggest rise in gas prices in American history. At the same time, you’re seeing a move to green energy forms that we buy from China. Effectively, you’re seeing a transfer of our energy grid from American control to Chinese control. This is an attack on the most basic institutions in American life. This is handing sovereignty over to our main global rival. It’s bad for America. In fact, it’s the worst possible thing for America.

* In a functioning democratic system, this should be a problem for the people trying to do it. You can’t undermine the country you lead and expect to continue to lead it in a democracy. That’s one of the reasons that the signature tactic of the [Bidan] administration has been the criminalizing of American politics.

* The rest of the media are pretending that it’s not happening. Instead, they’re focused on the Jan 6 committee, which has taken a lead role in this effort — rounding up enemies of the state. The entire process is a farce.





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 29 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6308744782112

