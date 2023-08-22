Lahaina Maui Crowd loves Brandon. Listen....
Remember, its $700 PER HOUSEHOLD. Illegals enter the USA and get $2200 upon entry and $2200 per month. More than the avg social security check that you worked for all your life (and paid into)
Let's go brandon....
