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NWO and the United States: upcoming economic collapse and civil unrest (4)
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140 views • June 20, 2021
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Credits to Financial Fix, WION and the The Money GPS / David Quintieri
A new world order is coming following a triggered economic depression. Prepare yourselves for the greatest depression mankind has ever witnessed. In October 2011, pope Benedict XVI called for a new economic order: http://www.foxnews.com/world/2011/10/24/vatican-calls-for-new-world-economic-order.html. The current Jesuit pope is doing the same and advocates a new world economic order based on socialism.
A triggered global economic depression and martial law will happen soon and along with other triggered catastrophes, will lead to a series of moves by the Vatican beast – the first beast of Revelation 13 - including the enforcement of its mark following the creation of a new world government, economic and religious system.
This is what the Vatican beast says about its mark:
“Sunday is our MARK of authority [...] the church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact.” — Catholic Record of London, Ontario, September 1, 1923.
The prophet Daniel in Daniel 7:25 speaks of a beast that shall "[...] think to change times and laws [...]. They have changed the 7th day Sabbath commandment to the first day of the week, which is not authorized or commanded by Christ Jesus. That same beast comes out the sea (the Vatican) shall unite with the beast from the land (the US) to enforce Sunday laws, which will go against the Creator's Sabbath commandment.
Enforced Sunday laws will be the prophesied mark (Sunday) of the beast (Vatican). However, in Revelation 14:9-11, God reminds us of the fate that will be bestowed on those who embrace this mark. Do NOT accept the mark of the beast or the enforcement of Sunday rest by the Vatican, which will oppose the Sabbath commandment. Those who do will pay a dear price as they openly sin and separate themselves from their Creator (Revelation 14:9-11; Revelation 16).
Please turn to Christ, keep His holy ten commandments, put your faith and trust in Him and flee from the ways of this sin-filled world (Exodus 20:1-17; Revelation 14:12; 22:14). Pray and study His word in the Bible and pray to the Almighty Most High for His love and protection through His holy angels.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124 & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
Follower of Christ777 on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Follower of Christ777 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
Follower of Christ777 on UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
Follower of Christ777 on iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to Financial Fix, WION and the The Money GPS / David Quintieri
A new world order is coming following a triggered economic depression. Prepare yourselves for the greatest depression mankind has ever witnessed. In October 2011, pope Benedict XVI called for a new economic order: http://www.foxnews.com/world/2011/10/24/vatican-calls-for-new-world-economic-order.html. The current Jesuit pope is doing the same and advocates a new world economic order based on socialism.
A triggered global economic depression and martial law will happen soon and along with other triggered catastrophes, will lead to a series of moves by the Vatican beast – the first beast of Revelation 13 - including the enforcement of its mark following the creation of a new world government, economic and religious system.
This is what the Vatican beast says about its mark:
“Sunday is our MARK of authority [...] the church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact.” — Catholic Record of London, Ontario, September 1, 1923.
The prophet Daniel in Daniel 7:25 speaks of a beast that shall "[...] think to change times and laws [...]. They have changed the 7th day Sabbath commandment to the first day of the week, which is not authorized or commanded by Christ Jesus. That same beast comes out the sea (the Vatican) shall unite with the beast from the land (the US) to enforce Sunday laws, which will go against the Creator's Sabbath commandment.
Enforced Sunday laws will be the prophesied mark (Sunday) of the beast (Vatican). However, in Revelation 14:9-11, God reminds us of the fate that will be bestowed on those who embrace this mark. Do NOT accept the mark of the beast or the enforcement of Sunday rest by the Vatican, which will oppose the Sabbath commandment. Those who do will pay a dear price as they openly sin and separate themselves from their Creator (Revelation 14:9-11; Revelation 16).
Please turn to Christ, keep His holy ten commandments, put your faith and trust in Him and flee from the ways of this sin-filled world (Exodus 20:1-17; Revelation 14:12; 22:14). Pray and study His word in the Bible and pray to the Almighty Most High for His love and protection through His holy angels.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124 & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
Follower of Christ777 on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Follower of Christ777 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
Follower of Christ777 on UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
Follower of Christ777 on iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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