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Legal Experts Weigh In On Roger Stone Case And Jussie Smollett Indictment - War Room Full Show
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22 views • February 13, 2020
Great legal minds join The War Room to discuss major developments in the Roger Stone case, the Jussie Smollett saga and an arrest of a journalist in New York City who was filming an arrest. The double standard and criminal activty by the Democrats is on full display and America is fed up with it. Jesse Lee Peterson joins the show to discuss a viral video featuring a black female college student attempting to remove white students from a common area on campus.
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