Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SCOTT MANLEY: 13OCT22 - Killer Asteroids Beware: DART Mission Finale Shows Spectacular Results
67 views
channel image
Delacabra
Published a month ago |

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR VIDEOS


https://youtu.be/na1mlZj025c


After only two weeks astronomers have been able to peer through the dust cloud and measure just how effective the DART mission was at changing the orbit of the asteroid Dimorphos. And this is surprising because I had worried the amount of dust in the vicinity would make measuring the photometry with enough precision a lot more difficult, and a small change to the orbital period would be lost in the noise.

However the change in orbital period is so huge that it was possible to pick out the change with ease, the orbital period changed by more than half an hour, from its initial 12 hour duration, this makes the event massively more effective than the minimal expected performance they set to declare success. The asteroids location diverges from its original votive orbit at over 600 meters per day.

This is great news for Humanity

See more of the images and footage from the mission here:

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/nasa-dar...

Follow me on Twitter for more updates:

https://twitter.com/DJSnM

I have a discord server where I regularly turn up:

https://discord.gg/zStmKbM

If you really like what I do you can support me directly through Patreon

https://www.patreon.com/scottmanley

Keywords
nasadartdracoscience newsasteroid didymosdidymosnasa launches dartdart to blast didymosdart to save earthdart to blast asteroid didymosroll out solar raysdart technique to blast didymoswhat is dartaestorid closer to earthdidymos closer to earthhow deadly is didymosnasa sciencescott manley

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket