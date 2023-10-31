Create New Account
NWO: The monetary incentive to mass murder children through vaccines
channel image
Follower of Christ777
Published 21 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Greg Reese.

In the United States, medical doctors receive bonuses for vaccinating at least 63% of their patients including children. All of this is happening in the name of money and satan’s agenda to depopulate the world.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
vaccineschildrenfathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuason of godmass murderyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsanother comforterfather of spiritsmonetary incentive

