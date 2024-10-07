Mental Health Specialist Shares How to Detect and Stop Emotional Abuse - Dr. Gregg Jantz





There are many reasons why kids bully others, but it’s not as cut-and-dried as you may think. Dr. Gregg Jantz is a psychologist, licensed mental health counselor, and author of more than 40 books. He is an expert on the subject of bullying, identifying where the behavior stems from, and how to firmly and courageously stand up to bullies in an appropriate manner. He also discusses the reasons why bullies often push others around, and how various homelife situations can impact these kids’ behavior. Gregg lays out a few excellent strategies for dealing with bullying, finding courage, and sending the proper signals for self-protection. “We do want to keep a tender heart and not grow hardened early on in our lives,” he shares.









TAKEAWAYS





Abuse distorts our sense of self and can distort our reality





Forgiveness is an integral part of moving past abuse and bullying situations





Childhood trauma does impact behavior later in life, and it’s important to understand how, without living in the past





Our culture of fear and anxiety often cultivates the epidemic of kids acting out inappropriately









