© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No Evidence Of Wrongdoing...Hahaa
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
213 views • December 28, 2020
Sources used in this video:
https://twitter.com/Imamofpeace/status/1327597849849131008
https://www.google.com/search?q=is+there+evidence+of+election+fraud&;oq=is+there+evidence+of+election+fraud&aqs=chrome..69i57.11454j0j4&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/26/us/politics/republicans-voter-fraud.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/voter-fraud-investigations-2020/2020/12/22/bdbe541c-42de-11eb-b0e4-0f182923a025_story.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/12/14/there-is-not-has-not-been-any-credible-evidence-significant-fraud-2020-election/
https://apnews.com/article/barr-no-widespread-election-fraud-b1f1488796c9a98c4b1a9061a6c7f49d
https://www.factcheck.org/2020/12/nine-election-fraud-claims-none-credible/
https://wpcdn.zenger.news/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/24190822/2020-12-23-Sidney-Powell-Team-Binder-ZENGER-NEWS.pdf
Here is the story from the Spectator - https://spectator.us/reasons-why-the-2020-presidential-election-is-deeply-puzzling/
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
https://twitter.com/Imamofpeace/status/1327597849849131008
https://www.google.com/search?q=is+there+evidence+of+election+fraud&;oq=is+there+evidence+of+election+fraud&aqs=chrome..69i57.11454j0j4&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/26/us/politics/republicans-voter-fraud.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/voter-fraud-investigations-2020/2020/12/22/bdbe541c-42de-11eb-b0e4-0f182923a025_story.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/12/14/there-is-not-has-not-been-any-credible-evidence-significant-fraud-2020-election/
https://apnews.com/article/barr-no-widespread-election-fraud-b1f1488796c9a98c4b1a9061a6c7f49d
https://www.factcheck.org/2020/12/nine-election-fraud-claims-none-credible/
https://wpcdn.zenger.news/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/24190822/2020-12-23-Sidney-Powell-Team-Binder-ZENGER-NEWS.pdf
Here is the story from the Spectator - https://spectator.us/reasons-why-the-2020-presidential-election-is-deeply-puzzling/
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.