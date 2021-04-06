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YAHS Prophecy 97 (updated) BELOVED YAH SAYS AFRICA Is ABLAZE With MY WILDFIRE ANOINTING! (mirrored)
The Last Endtime Church
The Last Endtime Church
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10 views • April 06, 2021
Original video done by YTForYAHUSHUA thank you brother and also special thanks to FollowerofYAH777 for both brothers producing so many Amightywind videos

*****
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html

Please check out Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos. Thank you! Here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred

This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 53 languages worldwide for over 27 years on the internet.

You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw&;;;;;;;t=0s
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc&;;;;;;;t=0s
To contact me please click on this link
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
Keywords
jesus christyahushuaegyptafricasouth africafalse prophetskenyanigeriaholiness unto yahtrue tested prophetskim clement false propheta fake mark taylor
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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