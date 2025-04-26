BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Suspect accused of killing General Moskalik captured by Russian FSB - part 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
212 views • 1 week ago

Russian authorities reported that the suspect accused of killing General Moskalik had been recruited by Ukrainian intelligence in April 2023. (thumbnail, of him on part 2)

According to the FSB, the car bombing in Balashikha that resulted in the general’s death was remotely orchestrated by a Ukrainian handler.

About this: 

BREAKING! Ukrainian Intelligence Agent Arrested for Terror Attack That Killed Russian General — Investigative Committee

The Russian Investigative Committee has announced the arrest of a suspect in the terrorist attack that killed Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik.

The suspect has been identified as Ignat Kuzin, born in 1983, an agent of Ukrainian intelligence services who holds a residence permit in Ukraine. He was detained by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

According to the FSB, Kuzin purchased a vehicle and installed a homemade explosive device inside. The components for the device were reportedly retrieved from a cache set up by Ukrainian intelligence services in the Moscow region. The IED installed in the car was detonated from the territory of Ukraine when the lieutenant general was leaving his apartment building. 

Kuzin was taken to the Investigative Committee, where he was charged with terrorism and possession of explosives.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy