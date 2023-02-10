Wagner Group: Criminals or Heroes?

US Military News





Feb 9, 2023





On both sides, since the outbreak of low-intensity conflict in 2014, there have been many volunteer paramilitary formations. On the Ukrainian side, the most famous is the Azov Battalion (nowadays, it is the Azov Regiment). On the Russian side, it is Wagner PMC, or as they call themselves - "Musicians." Wagner PMC came to the forefront of the war on February 24, 2022, either by coincidence or someone's intention.





The Russian public perceives the Wagner group as heroes and fearless fighters who do not leave their dead and wounded behind. On the contrary, the administration of the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, declared Wagner PMC a criminal organization.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_s8f4YBHkgE



