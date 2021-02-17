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The Rise and Rise of Bitcoin (2014)
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70 views • February 17, 2021
The Rise and Rise of Bitcoin (2014)

Crypto Currency Documentary: The Rise and Rise of Bitcoin - A computer programmer becomes fascinated with the digital currency Bitcoin, and through his involvement in the Bitcoin community, we learn about the impending global impact of this amazing new technology.

"Dan is a 35 year old computer programmer from Pittsburgh who lives a busy life. Along with

balancing work, his marriage, and raising his three boys, Dan spends much of his time actively

involved in all things Bitcoin. After discovering Bitcoin in 2011, his love and obsession for the

crypto-currency was born, revealing an uncharted world of new possibilities for him to explore.

Join us as we take a journey through the rapidly growing world of Bitcoin. Along the way, we'll follow the stories of entrepreneurs and startups that are helping shape the new financial frontier. We'll look at the competitive mining market and the various subcultures within the Bitcoin community. You'll encounter a variety of characters and opinions as we examine the social and political impact of an open-source digital currency. Will the rise of Bitcoin bring a monetary paradigm shift that will forever change the world?"

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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documentary2014the rise and rise of bitcoinrothschild next usury scam
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