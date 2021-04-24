Japan & Indonesia Start To Cooperate Against Challenge From CCP in East Asian Waters

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4/08/2021 Rick Fisher: Japan and Indonesia start to cooperate against the challenge from the CCP in East Asian waters. At the end of March, Japan started to build their new stealthy mogami class frigate in Indonesia. This is a momentous development. Japan is accelerating its plan to move its military from the north, where it was configured to fight Russia down to the south, where it’ll be available for a fight with the Chinese. Japan’s F-15 fighters have enough range to reach the Taiwan Strait and the Senkaku Islands. The Biden administration is going to continue the quad from the Trump administration. Australia, India and the United States would be part of any conflict over Taiwan.