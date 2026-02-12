BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHRIST, THE HIGH PRIEST OF ETERNAL SALVATION TO ALL WHO OBEY HIM, Hebrews 5:1-14, 20260211
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
31 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 1 day ago

( Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Hebrews 5

For every high priest taken from among men is ordained for men in things pertaining to GOD, that he may offer both gifts and sacrifices for sins:

2 Who can have compassion on the ignorant, and on them that are out of the way; for that he himself also is compassed with infirmity.

3 And by reason hereof he ought, as for the people, so also for himself, to offer for sins.

4 And no man taketh this honour unto himself, but he that is called of God, as was Aaron.

5 So also Christ glorified not Himself to be made an High Priest; but He that said unto Him, Thou art My SON, to day have I begotten Thee.

6 As He saith also in another place, Thou art a Priest for ever after the order of Melchisedec.

7 Who in the days of His flesh, when He had offered up prayers and supplications with strong crying and tears unto Him that was able to save Him from death, and was heard in that He feared;

8 Though He were a SON, yet learned He obedience by the things which He suffered;

9 And being made perfect, He became the author of eternal salvation unto all them that obey Him;

10 Called of GOD an High Priest after the order of Melchisedec.

11 Of whom we have many things to say, and hard to be uttered, seeing ye are dull of hearing.

12 For when for the time ye ought to be teachers, ye have need that one teach you again which be the first principles of the oracles of GOD; and are become such as have need of milk, and not of strong meat.

13 For every one that useth milk is unskilful in the word of righteousness: for he is a babe.

14 But strong meat belongeth to them that are of full age, even those who by reason of use have their senses exercised to discern both good and evil. Amen!

Keywords
feargodsaveprayerpeoplesacrificemelchizedekauthoraaronobeywayobedienceofferhearcompassiongiftsperfectsinssufferhigh priestignoranthonourcalledeternal salvationordain
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report exposes 2,300 CCP-linked groups infiltrating western democracies

Report exposes 2,300 CCP-linked groups infiltrating western democracies

Cassie B.
The Great Property Tax Heist: The shocking scheme forcing families into financial ruin

The Great Property Tax Heist: The shocking scheme forcing families into financial ruin

Ramon Tomey
RFK Jr. pushes for nationwide SNAP restrictions on processed foods and sugary drinks

RFK Jr. pushes for nationwide SNAP restrictions on processed foods and sugary drinks

Kevin Hughes
The Gates-Epstein predatory vaccine network: How a convicted pedophile helped architect the global pandemic profiteering machine

The Gates-Epstein predatory vaccine network: How a convicted pedophile helped architect the global pandemic profiteering machine

Lance D Johnson
TRANSGENDER shooter identified in Canada&#8217;s deadliest school shooting since 1989

TRANSGENDER shooter identified in Canada’s deadliest school shooting since 1989

Ramon Tomey
Landmark study reveals AI&#8217;s dangerous shortcomings in medical advice

Landmark study reveals AI’s dangerous shortcomings in medical advice

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy