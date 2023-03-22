Create New Account
X22 SPOTLIGHT | Mark Finchem - [DS] Election Rigging Coverup Is Being Exposed, It’s Time for the Next Level
120 views
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Mark Finchem - [DS] Election Rigging Coverup Is Being Exposed,It's Time To Take It To The Next Level


Today’s Guest:Mark Finchem

Election Fairness Institute: http://goefi.org

Twitter: @realmarkfinchem

Truth Social: @realmarkfinchem


Mark Finchem is running for Secretary of State of Arizona. Mark starts the conversation with the election rigging, it is now being exposed and the court cases are moving forward. The players are being exposed and the methods of cheating can be seen clearly now. The people now have a chance to dig deep and find out who got paid and who was involved and how they manipulated the elections.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
arizonafraudrigged electionelection integritykari lakemark finchemgov race

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
