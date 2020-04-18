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Episode 95 - The Truth About the Coronavirus - Lessons Learned - Part II
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21 views • April 18, 2020
In the last episode, we covered some of the lighter side issues like the importance of slowing down, enjoying our families, nature and the simple things in life. We also discussed the impact the crisis will have on future attendance at traditional four-year colleges and the continued failings of socialized medical systems.
Today we are going to look at this topic more from a public policy and economics’ perspective. We examine why the United States' federal government and all centralized political bodies are too big to succeed. In the shadow of the Coronavirus crisis, we look at the dramatic need for deregulation at all levels of government.
We end the episode with an examination of the crisis from a constitutional and economic angle: fiat currency, the importance of savings, and the stock market bubble pricked by the Coronavirus.
Today we are going to look at this topic more from a public policy and economics’ perspective. We examine why the United States' federal government and all centralized political bodies are too big to succeed. In the shadow of the Coronavirus crisis, we look at the dramatic need for deregulation at all levels of government.
We end the episode with an examination of the crisis from a constitutional and economic angle: fiat currency, the importance of savings, and the stock market bubble pricked by the Coronavirus.
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