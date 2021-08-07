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Kary Banks Mullis PCR inventor explains why Dr. Fauci isn't to be TRUSTED
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66 views • August 07, 2021
Kary Banks Mullis PCR inventor explains why Dr. Fauci isn't to be TRUSTED
Kary Mullis (1944 – 2019) was an American biochemist and a chemistry Nobel laureate. He earned the prized recognition for his invention (alongside Michael Smith) of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method.
the is a compilation of 3 videos ..later in the video he talks about the PCR test
Kary Mullis (1944 – 2019) was an American biochemist and a chemistry Nobel laureate. He earned the prized recognition for his invention (alongside Michael Smith) of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method.
the is a compilation of 3 videos ..later in the video he talks about the PCR test
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