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NIGHT SHADOWS 06052022 -- The Coming Evil Storms Are Soon Upon Us... Food, Economics
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260 views • June 06, 2022
So here we are on what is called Pentecost by Israel and the Church, but we also know their dating systems are off, so some say Pentecost is on 6-12, but perhaps even on the 15th. Perhaps that is why Jesus told us no one knows the exact day or hour of His return but we can WATCH and PRAY that we be counted as worthy to escape ALL THESE THINGS that are to come upon the Earth, and some are by EVIL RICH MEN, some are by COSMIC forces, but all designed to destroy our modern civilization and bring in a NEW MAN, and a NEW SYSTEM, with a NEW CHRIST, and with it DAMNATION for all who embrace the STRONG DELUSION and more...
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
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