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Ben Shapiro roasts Biden for claiming he drove an 18-wheeler
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80 views • July 29, 2021
Published On July 29, 2021 'Outnumbered' reacts to President Biden's questionable claim that he drove an 18-wheeler during a speech at a Mack Truck facility.
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