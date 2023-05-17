Create New Account
WHY ALBERTA FOREST FIRES AND SMOKE ARE GOOD FOR CALGARY AND THE PROVINCE
KevinJJohnston
Published 18 hours ago |
Everybody needs to relax. I know that many of you have been kicked out of your homes by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and you have the right to sue them when you get back into your homes. The idea that somehow a forest fire is a bad thing for the world is absolutely incorrect. All the smoke that is in the air is carrying carbon with it and when it rains all that carbon will end up in the soil which is very good for soil. Forest fires are part of the natural cycle of the planet. Canada is carbon negative we need more carbon in the air and that's a fact.

Www.kevinjjohnston.ca

Keywords
newspoliticsclimate changecarbonwildfiresalbertarcmpcanada evacuation

