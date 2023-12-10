This House Runs Entirely on DC Power

Courtesy of https://engineering.purdue.edu/ME/People/ptProfile?resource_id=11748 & https://www.youtube.com/@PurdueME . To also get a home like the one shown, log into your Gmail before clicking-on:

tinyurl.com/SafeHealthyGreenHomeBuilders





and look around the following sites:

tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/1HOGservices

Linktr.ee/OneHouseOffTheGrid





To schedule a complimentary net zero energy consultation for your home, fill-out:

tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation





To schedule a complimentary net zero energy consultation for your business/commercial building, fill-out:

tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsultation





If you have questions, contact Danny Tseng:

Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)

1+786.441.2727

text: 305.297.9360

e-mail: [email protected]

OR

[email protected]