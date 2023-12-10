Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This House Runs Entirely on DC Power
channel image
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
22 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
305 views
Published a day ago

Courtesy of https://engineering.purdue.edu/ME/People/ptProfile?resource_id=11748 & https://www.youtube.com/@PurdueME .  To also get a home like the one shown, log into your Gmail before clicking-on: 

tinyurl.com/SafeHealthyGreenHomeBuilders


and look around the following sites: 

tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/1HOGservices

Linktr.ee/OneHouseOffTheGrid


To schedule a complimentary net zero energy consultation for your home, fill-out: 

tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation


To schedule a complimentary net zero energy consultation for your business/commercial building, fill-out: 

tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsultation


If you have questions, contact Danny Tseng:

Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)

1+786.441.2727

text: 305.297.9360

e-mail: [email protected]

OR

[email protected]

Keywords
direct-currentnanogriddc house

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket