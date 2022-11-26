Create New Account
A talk about cloning and human rights 🌳🌳😘🌳
157 views
channel image
Karine Savard
Published Saturday |

Cloning and our corrupted justice system. A lot of questions to consider while immediate action is needed to save what is left of humanity. 

If you have useful information to share about the Jesuites, eugenics agenda (Hitler), the elite, freemasons, genocide etc. I try to understand it. Email me : [email protected]

Thank you 🙏🌻

Keywords
justice systemhuman rightscloning

