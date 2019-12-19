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Ex-GOP Rep. Amash rips Trump, calls for impeachment
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4 views • December 19, 2019
Rep. Justin Amash, one of the first House Republicans to come out against President Trump, told the House floor that it was Congess' 'duty' to move forward on impeachment while accusing Trump of violating the public trust. #FoxNews
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