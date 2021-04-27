Deep Corruption: Is The System Falling Apart?

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From media to government to military to the "non-profit" sector, corruption seems to be tearing the United States apart. The media lies, the "watchers" are not being watched, billions of dollars are being transferred to the wealthy elites. Is the system falling apart at the seams?