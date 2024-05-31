Create New Account
Bezalel Smotrich, Israel's Finance Minister issues a threat to Occupied West Bank - "We Will Turn you into Ruined Towns as we are Doing Now in the Gaza Strip"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Bezalel Smotrich, Israel's Finance Minister has just issued a chilling threat to the residents of Occupied West Bank:

- "We will turn you into ruined towns as we are doing now in the Gaza Strip"

◾️He delivers this threat from the grounds of illegal Israeli settlements.

