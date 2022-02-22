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The Vaccine Court Exposed The Dark Truth of America's Vaccine Schedule
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19860 views • February 22, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Wayne Rohde’s son was severely injured by a vaccine 23 years ago, and since then, Wayne has become an expert on the Vaccine Court. Wayne Rohde joined the Stew Peters Show to expose the Vaccine Court system, the deadly COVID jabs, and the P.R.E.P. Act.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vviel9-the-vaccine-court-exposed-the-dark-truth-of-americas-vaccine-schedule.html
Wayne Rohde’s son was severely injured by a vaccine 23 years ago, and since then, Wayne has become an expert on the Vaccine Court. Wayne Rohde joined the Stew Peters Show to expose the Vaccine Court system, the deadly COVID jabs, and the P.R.E.P. Act.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vviel9-the-vaccine-court-exposed-the-dark-truth-of-americas-vaccine-schedule.html
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