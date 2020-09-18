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The Ugly Truth About The Alfie Evans Controversy
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19 views • September 18, 2020
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The tragic story of young Alfie Evans has sparked controversy not only in his United Kingdom, but on an international stage, as the role of government in parent-child health care decisions is again under intense scrutiny. Stefan Molyneux breaks down the known medical facts related to Alfie Evans illness/treatment, Justice Anthony Paul Hayden's controversial ruling an the unfortunate reality of government controlled health care.
Judicial Decision: https://www.judiciary.gov.uk/judgments/alder-hey-nhs-trust-v-evans/
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The tragic story of young Alfie Evans has sparked controversy not only in his United Kingdom, but on an international stage, as the role of government in parent-child health care decisions is again under intense scrutiny. Stefan Molyneux breaks down the known medical facts related to Alfie Evans illness/treatment, Justice Anthony Paul Hayden's controversial ruling an the unfortunate reality of government controlled health care.
Judicial Decision: https://www.judiciary.gov.uk/judgments/alder-hey-nhs-trust-v-evans/
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▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
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