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12/3/2021 Miles Guo: Xi Jinping's meeting with Wang Qishan between August 1 and 16, 2021 shows that Xi and Wang were not in touch and that Wang was treated as a former CCP cadre; both Song Ping and Hu Jintao suggested Xi to take down the forces of the Jiang family, Wang Qishan, and Meng Jianzhu and to take the ultra-left path