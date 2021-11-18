Your Local GP is Turning Your Body Into an Aerial For 5G Collection Of Data

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New antibiotic drugs (and, for all I know, other types of drug) contain graphene oxide ... a material with strong magnetic properties.
This is beyond sinister. It is covert poisoning and therefore must be described as evil. No other word suffices.
Doctors, encouraged to prescribe such new products, will have no idea they are prescribing a poison (that plays no part in suppressing infections) to their own patients.
Mirrored - Kevin Boyle
Thanks to Truthseeker